06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/11/2018 - 11:05 GMT

Could Have Played Himself Into Team vs Juventus – Former Manchester United Star On Red Devil

 




Former Manchester United defender David May believes the Red Devils will need Ander Herrera’s presence in midfield when they take on Juventus in midweek.

Herrera made a difference when he came on the second half on Saturday afternoon at Bournemouth and his combative style helped Manchester United to seal another comeback win.




The Spaniard recently returned to the squad from an injury and has been a squad player this season for Manchester United, but May feels he could start against Juventus on Wednesday night.

The Italian champions outplayed Manchester United last month at Old Trafford and the former Red Devil believes the Spaniard could stop Juventus from overwhelming the midfield again when they two sides meet in Turin.
 


May said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “I think Ander could have played himself into the team there.

“I think when you look at Juventus, they just ran the midfield at Old Trafford and we couldn’t get anywhere near them.


“I think we need somebody in there like Herrera.”

Manchester United remain second in their Champions League group behind Juventus, but are desperate to get something from their visit to Italy to make qualification for the last 16 less tricky.
 