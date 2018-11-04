Declan Rice One of Best But Looks Like We’ve Lost Him – Former Ireland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ireland and Leeds United defender Ian Harte believes Declan Rice is unlikely to represent the Republic of Ireland again, and bemoaned his country losing one of their most talented players.



Rice has made three appearances for Ireland, but with none counting as competitive appearances, is mulling a switch to England at international level.











Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has revealed that the West Ham midfielder is considering a switch to the England national team after being in contact with the English Football Association.



Harte, who won 64 caps for Ireland, is displeased that Rice is being advised by an agent who has never played professional football and thinks the longer he takes to decide his loyalty to Ireland, the less likely it is to happen.





Rice has made rapid progress at West Ham and has been linked with some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, and Harte makes no bones about the fact Ireland are set to lose one of their best players.



Harte wrote on Twitter: “I honestly think he [Rice] was one of the best players in the squad.



“But unfortunately a agent who has never kicked a ball in his life will be advising him!!!



"Let’s be honest if he is taking this long to decide if he will play for Ireland then he is never going to.”



Rice was born in London, but was eligible to play for Ireland because of his grandparents from his father’s side, who are Irish.



The versatile midfielder has done well in a defensive midfield role for West Ham and has featured in each of their last seven games in the Premier League this season.