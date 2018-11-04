XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2018 - 15:01 GMT

Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

Maurizio Sarri's men saw Liverpool drop two points at Arsenal on Saturday and know they could draw level on points with the Reds by putting the Eagles to the sword.




Chelsea go with expensive summer signing Kepa between the sticks, while in defence Sarri selects a centre-back pairing of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. In midfield, the Blues line up with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Ross Barkley.

In attack, Sarri looks to Pedro and Willian to support Alvaro Morata.

The Chelsea manager has a host of options on the bench if needed, including Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas.

 


Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Morata, Willian

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard
 