Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Maurizio Sarri's men saw Liverpool drop two points at Arsenal on Saturday and know they could draw level on points with the Reds by putting the Eagles to the sword.











Chelsea go with expensive summer signing Kepa between the sticks, while in defence Sarri selects a centre-back pairing of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. In midfield, the Blues line up with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Ross Barkley.



In attack, Sarri looks to Pedro and Willian to support Alvaro Morata.



The Chelsea manager has a host of options on the bench if needed, including Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas.



Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Morata, Willian



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard

