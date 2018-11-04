XRegister
04/11/2018 - 10:58 GMT

He Had Tough 90 Minutes – Liverpool Legend On Poor Display From Red At Arsenal

 




Gary Gillespie has conceded that Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold produced one of his worst performances of his young career against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old defender has earned widespread praise since breaking into the Liverpool side last season and also made his debut for England earlier this year in June.




The youngster’s development at Anfield has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s success stories, but he looked out of place during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The full-back struggled to cope with Arsenal’s attacking threat down the left-hand channel and Gillespie admits it was one of the worst displays he has seen from the youngster.
 


However, he is sure Alexander-Arnold will learn from the experience and was pleased with the way he got through the game despite looking massively off-colour.

Gillespie said on LFC TV: “Trent Alexander-Arnold had a tough 90 minutes, but he will learn from that.


“He stuck at it and he got through it, but that wasn’t his best 90 minutes in a Red jersey.

“There were a few players like that.”

Alexander-Arnold has already made 57 appearances for Liverpool and is known for his attacking abilities in the final third.
 