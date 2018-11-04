XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2018 - 19:27 GMT

I Don’t Understand – Mauricio Pochettino Baffled By Fallout To Gary Neville’s Comment




Mauricio Pochettino says that he does not get all the excessive chatter surrounding Gary Neville’s recent comments on Tottenham Hotspur showing more character as a team under his leadership.

Neville said that Spurs are a much-improved team under Pochettino and are a stronger side mentally than they were under previous managers.




The Manchester United legend claimed Tottenham were ‘spineless’ and ‘flaky’ before Pochettino took over and that irked former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, who called Neville’s criticism a disgrace.

When asked about Neville’s comments in the aftermath of Tottenham’s 3-2 win against Wolves. Pochettino said there is too much being made of the comments and that everyone's opinion must be respected.
 


“Look I don't understand all the problems that happened from some comment", Pochettino, asked about the fallout from Neville's comment, told a press conference following Spurs' win at Wolves.

“When some people have some comment it's to respect the comment, it's because of some reason.


“When the people criticise me I accept that they criticise."

Spurs managed to survive a late Wolves comeback to make it two wins in two games in all competitions after the defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

With the win, Tottenham returned to the top four at the expense of Arsenal, who dropped points against Liverpool at the Emirates on Saturday.

Pochettino’s side will try to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they host PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

 