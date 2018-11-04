I Don’t Understand – Mauricio Pochettino Baffled By Fallout To Gary Neville’s Comment

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino says that he does not get all the excessive chatter surrounding Gary Neville’s recent comments on Tottenham Hotspur showing more character as a team under his leadership.



Neville said that Spurs are a much-improved team under Pochettino and are a stronger side mentally than they were under previous managers.











The Manchester United legend claimed Tottenham were ‘spineless’ and ‘flaky’ before Pochettino took over and that irked former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, who called Neville’s criticism a disgrace.



When asked about Neville’s comments in the aftermath of Tottenham’s 3-2 win against Wolves. Pochettino said there is too much being made of the comments and that everyone's opinion must be respected.





“Look I don't understand all the problems that happened from some comment", Pochettino, asked about the fallout from Neville's comment, told a press conference following Spurs' win at Wolves.



“When some people have some comment it's to respect the comment, it's because of some reason.



“When the people criticise me I accept that they criticise."



Spurs managed to survive a late Wolves comeback to make it two wins in two games in all competitions after the defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.



With the win, Tottenham returned to the top four at the expense of Arsenal, who dropped points against Liverpool at the Emirates on Saturday.



Pochettino’s side will try to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they host PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.