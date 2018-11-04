XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/11/2018 - 19:21 GMT

I Know If We Make Chances For Javier Hernandez He’ll Score – Manuel Pellegrini




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says he has full faith in Javier Hernandez’s ability to take his chances after the striker’s latest display against Burnley.

The Mexican international came off the bench to give West Ham a two-goal cushion against Burnley as the Hammers eventually won the game 4-2.




Hernandez’s strike against the Clarets finally opened his Premier League goal account for the season and Pellegrini feels the striker will score goals if provided with the openings – and if he can stay fit.

“With Javier, you always know that when he gets a chance he is going to score", Pellegrini insisted in a press conference.
 


“So it was good for him also.

"He has come from a long injury and he must be a very important player for us this season”, Pellegrini added.

Hernandez has started just two Premier League games so far for the Hammers this season as he missed four games for his side following an illness.


The 30-year-old scored eight Premier League goals for West Ham last season and will hope to better that tally this season as the Hammers push for a better league finish under Pellegrini.

 