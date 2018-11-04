I Think Grady Diangana Deserves These Chances – Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini feels that youngster Grady Diangana deserves all the opportunities he is being given at the moment, with the talent again featuring on Saturday, as the Hammers beat Burnley 4-2.



Diangana finished the game with an assist as he squared the ball for Felipe Anderson’s second goal of the game that gave the Hammers the lead for the third time.











It was Diangana’s fourth successive start for the Hammers and Pellegrini feels the 20-year-old has been able to handle the pressure well.



“Young, technical players they must demonstrate when they have the chance that they are able to handle the pressure", Pellegrini said in his post-match press conference.





“We tested Diangana in the cup and against a team of another level, then we continued with him.



"I think he is deserving to have these chances."



The academy product finished the game with six completed dribbles, more than any other player on the pitch.



After several injuries to first team players, Diangana was given his chance in the team by Pellegrini and has not looked back.



He has now made four Premier League appearances this term, chipping in with a single assist.