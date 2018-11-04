XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/11/2018 - 10:56 GMT

Juventus Boss Provides Early Team News Ahead of Manchester United Meeting

 




Massimiliano Allegri has revealed Mario Mandzukic is a doubt for Juventus’ clash against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Juventus scored a comfortable 3-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday and are now looking forward to welcoming Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night.




The Italian champions outplayed Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford last month and remain favourites to get three more points when the two sides play again in Turin.

However, the Bianconeri are dealing with a few injury issues and Douglas Costa and Mandzukic are doubtful to feature at the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday evening.
 


However, Allegri confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi will be available to take on Jose Mourinho’s men.

He was quoted as saying by the Press Association: “Douglas Costa had a muscle problem, [Miralem] Pjanic was starting to feel a bit tired and [Blaise] Matuidi picked up a knock.


"Chiellini will be available on Wednesday and Bernardeschi should be too.

“As for Mandzukic, we need to take a look at his ankle and assess him."

Manchester United beat Bournemouth on Saturday through a stoppage-time winner and will be looking to put in a much-improved performance in Turin on Wednesday night.
 