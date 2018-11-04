Looked Good At Times, But Caught Out of Position Too – Ex-Liverpool Midfielder On Fabinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman believes that Fabinho will consider Saturday's outing against Arsenal to be a learning experience.



Reds fans were delighted when Jurgen Klopp landed the highly-rated midfielder from Monaco in the summer transfer window, but Fabinho has found it difficult to make his mark at Anfield.











Injuries have given him opportunities in recent weeks though and Fabinho started in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Arsenal.



Former Reds midfielder Spackman feels that Fabinho will learn from a tough evening at the Emirates Stadium and thinks there were promising signs, while he generally steered clear of making any bad mistakes.





"You've got to be thrown in at some point and it was a real game against a big team that's unbeaten in the last 13 games", Spackman said on LFC TV.



"At times he looked good on the ball, but a couple of times he got caught out of position.



"Overall he will perhaps look back at it and think it's a learning curve.



"He didn't really make any real bad decisions or bad tackles around the box, but he got the yellow card and was involved with [Mesut] Ozil and could have got the second yellow.



"In the Premier League it's a tough slog when you're chasing games like that.



"But the more games you play the more his fitness level will get better and he will get used to playing games at that level."



It remains to be seen if Fabinho will be handed another start on Tuesday night when Liverpool take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.



The Reds currently top their Champions League group with six points from three games, one more than Napoli and two ahead of Paris Saint-Germain; Red Star Belgrade have a point to their name.

