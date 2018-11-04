XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2018 - 22:02 GMT

Looked Good At Times, But Caught Out of Position Too – Ex-Liverpool Midfielder On Fabinho

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman believes that Fabinho will consider Saturday's outing against Arsenal to be a learning experience.

Reds fans were delighted when Jurgen Klopp landed the highly-rated midfielder from Monaco in the summer transfer window, but Fabinho has found it difficult to make his mark at Anfield.




Injuries have given him opportunities in recent weeks though and Fabinho started in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Former Reds midfielder Spackman feels that Fabinho will learn from a tough evening at the Emirates Stadium and thinks there were promising signs, while he generally steered clear of making any bad mistakes.
 


"You've got to be thrown in at some point and it was a real game against a big team that's unbeaten in the last 13 games", Spackman said on LFC TV.

"At times he looked good on the ball, but a couple of times he got caught out of position.


"Overall he will perhaps look back at it and think it's a learning curve.

"He didn't really make any real bad decisions or bad tackles around the box, but he got the yellow card and was involved with [Mesut] Ozil and could have got the second yellow.

"In the Premier League it's a tough slog when you're chasing games like that.

"But the more games you play the more his fitness level will get better and he will get used to playing games at that level."

It remains to be seen if Fabinho will be handed another start on Tuesday night when Liverpool take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

The Reds currently top their Champions League group with six points from three games, one more than Napoli and two ahead of Paris Saint-Germain; Red Star Belgrade have a point to their name.
 