06 October 2016

04/11/2018 - 19:45 GMT

Many Question Our Title Challenge, Let's See – Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker has indicated that the Blues can answer their critics and keep a title challenge on track this season if they focus on consistency.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to move into second place in the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester City.




At the start of the season Chelsea were considered just to be in the mix for a top four finish, but they are increasingly being spoken about as title challengers.

Walker knows there are those who still do not believe Chelsea can challenge for the title and has urged the Blues to keep winning.
 


"Let's just keep picking up as many points as we can, keep winning games and keep pressure on", Walker said on Chelsea TV.

"Many would have questioned top four at the beginning of the season, now many are questioning winning the league. So let's see."


Chelsea have had an opportunity to rest key players in midweek this term due to their involvement in the Europa League rather than the Champions League.

They take on BATE Borisov on Thursday night and it remains to be seen how many regular starters Maurizio Sarri rests.
 