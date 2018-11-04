Never Seen Anything Like West Ham Fans Says Grateful Hammers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham attacker Felipe Anderson has expressed his gratitude towards his team-mates and the Hammers fans for showing their faith in him.



The east London club paid big money to sign the Brazilian from Lazio in the summer and Anderson struggled to adapt to the ways of English football in the first few weeks of the season.











However, the 25-year-old has been coming into his own over the last few weeks and has been succeeding in stamping his authority on the West Ham team with his creative displays.



He scored a double in West Ham’s 4-2 win over Burnley on Saturday at the London Stadium and revealed that his team-mates provided him with great encouragement while he was still adapting to England.





“The Premier League is really hard, really strong and everybody is really strong,” the Brazilian told West Ham TV.



“I had to adapt and my teammates always told me they had faith in me regardless if I played well or badly and that has been really important for my adaptation and to be able to show my game.”



The West Ham fans were singing his name in the stands on Saturday and he admits that it was an overwhelming experience for him.



He thanked the fans for trusting him to come through the initial weeks of his struggle at the start of the season.



“The fans here are incredible. I’ve never seen something like that.



“At the beginning of the season it was very hard, I didn’t play well and they kept on motivating me, they kept on supporting me, and that stayed in my heart and



“I’m really happy that I could bring them some joy.”

