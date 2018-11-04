Pace Was Too Much For Him – Liverpool Legend Says Reds Summer Signing Struggled At Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes that Reds summer signing Fabinho struggled with the pace of the game against Arsenal on Saturday.



Jurgen Klopp splashed the cash to snap up Fabinho from Ligue 1 giants Monaco in the summer transfer window.











But the midfielder has struggled to command a spot in the side at Liverpool, though injuries have handed him opportunities in recent weeks and Klopp started him at the Emirates Stadium in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.



Gillespie believes that the pace of the Premier League encounter got the better of Fabinho and said on LFC TV: "I think Fabinho struggled a bit in the middle of the park.





"The pace was just a little bit too much for him."



Gillespie had a good look at Arsenal during the Liverpool's draw in north London and admits he is impressed with the work Unai Emery has done at the Gunners.



"I was quite impressed with Arsenal. I thought, going into this game, they haven't really played anyone, other than the first two games of the season where they played Man City and Chelsea.



"They've improved since that because they are a far better outfit than we saw against those two", the former defender added.



Arsenal sit in fifth place in the Premier League and are hoping Emery can lead the side back to a top four finish in the standings.



The Gunners are next in action at home against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night in the Europa League.

