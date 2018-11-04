Remember This About Marcus Rashford – Former Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender David May has insisted that people should remember Marcus Rashford is still young and is a few years away from being at his peak.



Rashford scored the stoppage-time winner for Manchester United in their 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Dean Court.











The England striker did not start the game and missed a sitter after he came on in the second half, much to the frustration of the Manchester United fans, but he eventually scored the decisive goal at the right moment.



The 21-year-old has been criticised for his patchy goalscoring record since last season and May admits that the forward needs to work on his finishing to further develop.





However, he pointed out that Rashford still remains a very young attacker and is quite a few years away from being at his best despite playing the amount of football he has played since breaking into the Manchester United side in early 2016.



May said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “Because of his age and what he has done since he has come in everyone expects him to be the finished article.



“He is probably five or six years off that and he is only a kid.



“I would say, if there is anything he needs to work on in his game, it is the finishing, but he is just 21.



“He has played a hell lot of football over the last couple of years and not got much of a rest.



“After getting the winner, he will be absolutely flying.”



It remains to be seen whether Rashford gets a start when Manchester United travel to Italy to take on Juventus on Wednesday night.

