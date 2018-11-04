Something Is Wrong With Mohamed Salah, Arsenal Legend Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Martin Keown has claimed that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is not the same player he was before his shoulder injury in May and is playing within himself.



Salah picked up the injury in the Champions League final but recovered quickly to feature for Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.











The Egyptian did not have the best of games against Arsenal on a Saturday as he was kept in check by the Gunners defence, with Liverpool playing out a 1-1 draw.



Speaking after the game, Keown said the previous injury is maybe affecting Salah and that the fear of another injury is playing on the Egyptian’s mind.





“I look at Salah and he doesn’t look the real deal for me”, Keown said on BT Sport in the aftermath of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.



“When you really go for it and look at him, he was very quiet today.



“Something’s wrong, maybe the injury he had with his arm has affected him.



“He doesn’t want to get hurt for me.



"He’s not really the same player.”



After going on a four-game goal drought in all competitions, Salah returned to form and scored four goals in three games for Liverpool before drawing a blank against Arsenal.



The Egyptian has managed seven goals in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season and is three short of his tally at the same point last season.