This Celtic Star Has Given Brendan Rodgers Food For Thought – Bhoys Legend

Chris Sutton has expressed his delight at seeing Ryan Christie making most of the lucky break he has received at Celtic because of injuries to other players.



The 23-year-old midfielder was a bit part player in the Celtic squad until recently, but has emerged as a key performer over the last two games with his presence in the starting eleven.











He has added energy and drive to the Celtic midfield and has netted in the last two league games for the Scottish champions, making a strong claim to become a regular in the team.



Sutton conceded that had Olivier Ntcham not picked up an injury, Christie wouldn’t have received his opportunities, but he is delighted to see the Scot not wasting the chance to impress.





The former striker feels the midfielder’s performance has definitely given Brendan Rodgers a headache in terms of team selection over the next few games.



Sutton said on BT Sport when asked would Christie have played if not for injuries: “I don’t think so.



“He got his chance by default with Ntcham getting injured.



“What really impressed me about him is that he was ready to take that opportunity and often players don’t.



“In the last couple of games, he has been the key man, in terms of energy and drive.



“He has given Brendan food for thought.”



Christie will be looking to retain his place in the team when Celtic host RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday.

