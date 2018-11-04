XRegister
06 October 2016

04/11/2018 - 20:17 GMT

VIDEO: Just Saw This From Leeds Players, This Is Desire – Former Spurs Star

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur and Rotherham United midfielder Kevin Watson has hailed the immense desire he saw on display from Leeds United at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

Leeds beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 through goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe, and bossed the game with a high-octane pressing style.




The Whites were hungry for the three points, which sent them top of the Championship standings, and Watson feels they are an example for any coach and any side.

Watson, who came through the youth ranks at White Hart Lane and then started his career at Tottenham, where he stayed until 1996, took to social media to post a video of Leeds swarming a Wigan player as he surged forward.
 


And Watson wrote: "Just saw this from Leeds players.

"Any team/individual from any club take a look.


"This is what you call desire if you are unsure what the meaning is. Brilliant."

Watson continued his praise of Leeds and added: "Let me reiterate.

"You can have all the ability in the world but if you don’t work hard for yourself and your team-mates, you will achieve ZERO!

"No coincidence this team is up the top of the league.

"A breath of fresh air."

Leeds have been transformed by legendary Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa this season and are widely considered serious contenders for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship.
 