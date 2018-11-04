We’re Nipping At Your Heels, Arsenal Star Warns Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defender Rob Holding has warned Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool that the Gunners are nipping at their heels in the Premier League, after their 1-1 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Saturday.



Unai Emery’s side saw more of the ball against Liverpool, but went behind to a James Milner strike in the 61st minute.











The Gunners kept probing the Liverpool defence and were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Alexandre Lacazette scored to level the score and earn Emery's men a share of the spoils.



Although Arsenal have drawn their last two league games, they are just four points behind Liverpool, who are seen by many as title contenders this season.





Holding believes that Arsenal are fighting with those teams above them and told his club's official site: “It’s a competitive league.



“Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool have all had flying starts and we’re right on their tails.



"So we’ve just got to keep ticking away with the points and you never know what can happen further on in the season”, he added.



The game against Liverpool was Arsenal’s biggest test since their clash against Chelsea on matchday two of the Premier League this season.



Arsenal will next turn their attention to the Europa League where they will face Sporting Lisbon on Thursday before playing Wolves at home in the Premier League next weekend.