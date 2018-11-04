XRegister
06 October 2016

04/11/2018 - 11:09 GMT

We’ve Done Half Season’s Work In Three To Four Months – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes his players deserve credit for the coping with the amount of work they have put in, even before the halfway mark of the season.

The Glasgow giants returned to winning ways on Saturday when two late goals from Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos sealed the three points against St. Mirren away from home.




Rangers have been in action since the early part of the summer because of the Europa League qualifiers and are currently well set to reach the first knockout stage of the competition.

Action in Europe means Rangers have played more games than usual this season and Gerrard admits that his players have put in a lot more effort even before the halfway stage of the campaign.
 


However, he has no complaints and is looking forward to seeing his side in action in the Europa League again on Thursday evening when they travel to Russia to take on Spartak Moscow.

Gerrard told Rangers TV: “To be honest, the compliment to us is when we play on a Saturday and then we get to a Thursday, it feels like a break because we have played something like 24 or 25 games.


“That is half a season’s work in three or four months so it has been hard for the players.”

He continued: “But, we accept it, we get on with it and we will try and enjoy the extra couple of days in terms of recovery and preparation going in to Moscow.

“And what a game for us all to look forward to.”
 