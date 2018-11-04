We’ve Surprised Teams In Europe, Rangers Assistant Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes teams have underestimated the Gers’ quality in Europe this season, which has led to surprise results.



Steven Gerrard’s side are yet to lose in the Europa League this season and top Group G with five points from three games, despite being in a tough section with Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.











Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership and have dropped points regularly, but McAllister believes there is a lot of difference between the European and the domestic games.



The Light Blues have come up against teams who sit back in the Premiership, but McAllister feels things are different in European competition.





McAllister said that Rangers have surprised teams in Europe with their quality, but feels they have paid the price domestically.



“It’s been very exciting,",McAllister, addressing the differences between the league and the Europa League, was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“The games are so different. It’s been a problem domestically.



"Going from that Thursday to Sunday, the type of game plan and the opposition totally changing at the weekend.



“The European games are so different to the domestic games.



“We’re playing against quality opposition who think they are probably better than us because of where the Scottish game is and where Rangers have been in the recent times.



“They fancy beating us, so they are coming out and I think we’ve surprised teams with our quality and our intensity. And it’s two teams trying to win", he added.



The Gers moved up to third in the Premiership table after their 2-0 win over St. Mirren on Saturday, but finished the game with 10 men as Daniel Candeias was sent off.



Gerrard’s side will next take on Spartak Moscow away from home in the Europa League on Thursday.