Cannot Ask For More From Fans – Mauricio Pochettino Keen For Spurs To Repay Faith

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that he and his side are grateful to the fans for sticking with them and hopes that the team can repay their faith by winning against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.



The Tottenham fans were promised a new stadium this season, but so far they have been forced to stick to Wembley as more time is needed to host matches at the new White Hart Lane.











There has been no lack of support for the London-based team at England's national stadium, which has been their adopted home in European competition for the last two seasons.



The Argentine manager therefore thanks the fans for having stuck with the team, in spite of all the disappointment surrounding the construction of the new White Hart Lane.





"We cannot ask more from them", he told a press conference.



"We all expected to be in the new stadium.



"Only we can be grateful for them as to be at Wembley for them is tougher than it is for us."



The aim Tuesday night in the Champions League will be to win against PSV Eindhoven and repay the fans for their show of faith, Pochettino says.



"We hope we can pay back all the effort by winning tomorrow.



"It’s the only way we can repay them."



The Champions League game will be a must win for Tottenham as they are winless yet in the tournament after three matches, and have a single point.

