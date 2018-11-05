XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2018 - 14:56 GMT

Cannot Ask For More From Fans – Mauricio Pochettino Keen For Spurs To Repay Faith

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that he and his side are grateful to the fans for sticking with them and hopes that the team can repay their faith by winning against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

The Tottenham fans were promised a new stadium this season, but so far they have been forced to stick to Wembley as more time is needed to host matches at the new White Hart Lane.




There has been no lack of support for the London-based team at England's national stadium, which has been their adopted home in European competition for the last two seasons.

The Argentine manager therefore thanks the fans for having stuck with the team, in spite of all the disappointment surrounding the construction of the new White Hart Lane.
 


"We cannot ask more from them", he told a press conference.

"We all expected to be in the new stadium.

"Only we can be grateful for them as to be at Wembley for them is tougher than it is for us."

The aim Tuesday night in the Champions League will be to win against PSV Eindhoven and repay the fans for their show of faith, Pochettino says.


"We hope we can pay back all the effort by winning tomorrow.

"It’s the only way we can repay them."

The Champions League game will be a must win for Tottenham as they are winless yet in the tournament after three matches, and have a single point.
 