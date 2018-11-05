Don’t Sell Kemar Roofe In January, Leeds United Urged By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United should set their face against selling Kemar Roofe in the January transfer window, former White Noel Whelan believes.



Roofe has shone under Marcelo Bielsa this season as Leeds have surged to the top of the Championship table and given the impression of being serious promotion contenders.











The striker, who has given a mobile look to Leeds up top and has hit the back of the net regularly for Bielsa's team, is expected to attract interest in the January transfer window and could be wanted by Premier League clubs.



But Whelan thinks under no circumstances should Leeds consider cashing in on Roofe.





"Why would you sell?" Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about a potential Premier League move for Roofe.



"It's one of those. It's nice to have interest in you, but at the same time you've got a job to do here.



"The club can say no. We don't need the money. We need Kemar Roofe."



Leeds did seek to balance the books in the summer transfer window when they sold promising young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira to Italian Serie A side Sampdoria.



It remains to be seen if the Whites could resist a big money bid for Roofe.

