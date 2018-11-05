Financial Advantage Means Celtic Can Only Be Judged In Europe – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Alan Rough believes that Celtic can only be really judged on their performances in Europe as they are miles ahead of every other side in Scotland.



Brendan Rodgers has Celtic purring again in Scottish football and the Bhoys have booked a spot in the Scottish League Cup final, along with starting to rack up the goals, with successive 5-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership.











Europe has been a different story however and Celtic have struggled to make an impact under Rodgers, even failing to reach the Champions League group stage this season.



They are now toiling in the Europa League with just three points from their games and RB Leipzig next up at Celtic Park on Thursday night.





Rough, a former Celtic player, thinks that given the financial advantage the Bhoys enjoy in Scotland, Europe is where they should be properly judged.



"For me Celtic should be judged at the end of the day in Europe, what they do there", the former Scotland goalkeeper said on PLZ Soccer.



"We've seen the finances that have come out, they are spending way bigger than everybody else.



"A lot of the Celtic supporters will be looking for an improvement in Europe.



"So this game on Thursday coming up is where they will be judged. We know they are head and shoulders above everybody in this league.



"Europe is where you get really judged."



Celtic will be looking to keep their Europa League campaign alive against RB Leipzig, before they then head to Norway to take on Rosenborg.

