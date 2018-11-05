XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2018 - 16:30 GMT

He Gives Us Such Balance – Former Leeds Star Delighted 29-Year-Old Back

 




Leeds United's left-back Barry Douglas looked as if he had never been away from the side against Wigan Athletic, Noel Whelan feels.

Douglas had been out injured and missed Leeds' Championship fixtures against Brentford, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, respectively.




But following a successful outing with the Under-23s, Douglas was declared fit enough to return at the DW Stadium and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa instantly slotted him into the starting eleven.

Douglas did not disappoint with a good display as Leeds won 2-1 and Whelan thinks the former Wolves man offers the Whites so much, in both defence and attack.
 


"He looked like he'd never been away", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He is really comfortable on the ball, a solid defender, knows his role defensively and as a wing-back going forward.


"He just gives us such a good balance on that left hand side.

"He always gives us an out ball because he's brave enough to get forward."

Douglas was widely considered to be the best left-back in the Championship last season as he helped Wolves to win promotion to the Premier League.

But Wolves felt they needed an upgrade at left-back to cope with top flight football and Leeds swooped to take Douglas to Elland Road.
 