He Gives Us Such Balance – Former Leeds Star Delighted 29-Year-Old Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's left-back Barry Douglas looked as if he had never been away from the side against Wigan Athletic, Noel Whelan feels.



Douglas had been out injured and missed Leeds' Championship fixtures against Brentford, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, respectively.











But following a successful outing with the Under-23s, Douglas was declared fit enough to return at the DW Stadium and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa instantly slotted him into the starting eleven.



Douglas did not disappoint with a good display as Leeds won 2-1 and Whelan thinks the former Wolves man offers the Whites so much, in both defence and attack.





"He looked like he'd never been away", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He is really comfortable on the ball, a solid defender, knows his role defensively and as a wing-back going forward.



"He just gives us such a good balance on that left hand side.



"He always gives us an out ball because he's brave enough to get forward."



Douglas was widely considered to be the best left-back in the Championship last season as he helped Wolves to win promotion to the Premier League.



But Wolves felt they needed an upgrade at left-back to cope with top flight football and Leeds swooped to take Douglas to Elland Road.

