He’s Doing Very Well – Rangers Director of Football Salutes Gers Loan Star

Rangers director of football Mark Allen thinks that Greg Docherty is doing well on loan at Shrewsbury Town and insists the Gers will keep a close watch on the midfielder through their newly appointed loans manager.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard opted to loan Docherty out in the summer as he looked to make sure the midfielder had regular game time to kick on with his development.











Docherty headed to England's League One with Shrewsbury and helped the side to a 2-1 win at the weekend over Wimbledon, providing the crucial assist for the winning goal.



Allen has been keeping an eye on Docherty and insists Rangers' newly appointed loans manager will keep tabs on the midfielder.





Praising Docherty, Allen told Rangers TV: "We felt as a group Greg needed more game time and we felt maybe a move away to look at a different league would help his development.



"He is doing very well where he is at the moment.



"But we need to monitor Greg in great detail, and this loans manager will take that responsibility on."



Rangers swooped to sign Docherty from Hamilton in the January transfer window earlier this year and he was quickly handed opportunities in the first team under then boss Graeme Murty.

