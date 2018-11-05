XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2018 - 15:57 GMT

He’s Doing Very Well – Rangers Director of Football Salutes Gers Loan Star

 




Rangers director of football Mark Allen thinks that Greg Docherty is doing well on loan at Shrewsbury Town and insists the Gers will keep a close watch on the midfielder through their newly appointed loans manager.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard opted to loan Docherty out in the summer as he looked to make sure the midfielder had regular game time to kick on with his development.




Docherty headed to England's League One with Shrewsbury and helped the side to a 2-1 win at the weekend over Wimbledon, providing the crucial assist for the winning goal.

Allen has been keeping an eye on Docherty and insists Rangers' newly appointed loans manager will keep tabs on the midfielder.
 


Praising Docherty, Allen told Rangers TV: "We felt as a group Greg needed more game time and we felt maybe a move away to look at a different league would help his development.

"He is doing very well where he is at the moment.


"But we need to monitor Greg in great detail, and this loans manager will take that responsibility on."

Rangers swooped to sign Docherty from Hamilton in the January transfer window earlier this year and he was quickly handed opportunities in the first team under then boss Graeme Murty.
 