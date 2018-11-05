I Actually Forgot We Signed Gareth McAuley – Rangers Legend Welcomes Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson has conceded he forgot Rangers snapped up Gareth McAuley earlier this season and has welcomed the prospect of the Northern Irishman giving Steven Gerrard another option in central defence.



McAuley parted ways with West Brom following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term and Rangers snapped him up on a one-year contract.











The 38-year-old has taken time to get up to speed, but recently turned out for Rangers' reserve side and is moving towards making himself available for Gerrard.



Ferguson had forgotten about McAuley being at Ibrox, but is happy with the extra option he offers at centre-back





The Rangers legend said on PLZ Soccer: "I actually forgot they signed Gareth McAuley until I saw the news [he played for the reserves] today.



"He is a very experienced player, a very good player at that.



"So hopefully that is another option for the manager."



Gerrard has been rotating between Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall as his centre-back pairing this season and McAuley will hope to force his way into the side sooner rather than later.



Vastly experienced, McAuley was on the books at the Hawthorns from 2011 until 2018.

