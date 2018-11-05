I Hope Dwight Gayle Doesn’t Play But We Can Win Anywhere – Former Leeds Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted he hopes Dwight Gayle is not fit for the Whites' trip to face West Brom next weekend, though rates Marcelo Bielsa's ability to mastermind a win at the Hawthorns regardless.



West Brom have been widely tipped as serious promotion contenders in the Championship this season, boasting a squad full of Premier League players.











But the Baggies have already lost five league games and are five points off league leaders Leeds, making Saturday's meeting a crunch clash.



There are injury question marks over striker Gayle and Whelan is hoping he is not fit to feature, however insists West Brom have other options such as Jay Rodriguez.





"You'll have Dwight Gayle running off the centre-halves although I hope he is [injured]. Then you've got Rodriguez as well", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, looking ahead to the West Brom game.



"They have got a lot of attacking flair and they've got probably the most solid team for the Championship, with goals in them as well.



"That isn't to say we aren't going to go there and win because I feel the way we are playing we can go anywhere and win."



West Brom are in a poor run of form and have lost three of their last four games in the Championship, with the wheels threatening to come off for the Baggies.



They were handed a 4-1 thumping by Frank Lampard's Derby County at the end of last month and lost 1-0 at Hull City on Saturday.

