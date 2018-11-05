I Told Him, You Did Amazing – Tottenham Attacker On Words To Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Erik Lamela says he told countryman Juan Foyth to relax after the defender conceded two penalties in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-2 win away at Wolves.



Mauricio Pochettino's side were 3-0 up and cruising to all three Premier League points in the away fixture, but Foyth, making his first league start, gave away two penalties which Wolves converted.











It made for a nervous finish to proceedings for Tottenham, but Foyth received strong backing after the game from Pochettino.



Fellow Argentine Lamela has revealed he also spoke to Foyth and reassured him not to worry about having conceded the penalties, with his focus needing to be instead on the solid overhall performance he put in at Wolves.





Lamela told Spurs TV: "He was a bit angry because but I told him ‘Juan, relax, you did an amazing’. For me, he had an amazing game.



"It’s so difficult when you haven’t played for a long time and he’s played two games in three days.



"I’m so happy for him because he’s starting to show his quality and I told him, for me, tonight he was amazing.



"The penalties… sometimes the defenders are there and have to defend and he was unlucky."



Foyth is highly rated by Spurs boss Pochettino and looks set to be handed many more opportunities to impress for the north London giants.



It remains to be seen if the centre-back will be involved against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League this week.

