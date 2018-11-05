I’m Concerned We’re Dominating But Not Killing Off Teams – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits it is a little concerning that Leeds United are dominating games but only running out narrow winners.



Leeds were on the top of their game on Sunday at the DW Stadium as they ran out 2-1 winners over Wigan Athletic and hit top spot in the Championship as a result.











The Whites came from behind to win the game and dominated a Wigan side who had picked up 17 points from their prior seven league games at the DW Stadium. But with just a one-goal advantage, the door was open for the Latics throughout.



Whelan says Leeds did have chances to score more goals, but he is concerned that the narrow nature of the win did not reflect the Whites' dominance.





"Maybe [Pablo] Hernandez’s one would have gone in off the post, maybe [Jamie] Shackleton could have done that little bit better if he'd been on the pitch a little bit longer", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"But yes, that is a concern that teams are still in the game when they've been dominated from start to finish.



"I think we dominated all aspects of the game and it shouldn't be a 2-1 close win.



"It should have been three or four – but you've got to take your chances."



Leeds have not scored more than two goals in a game since the middle of September, when they beat Preston North End 3-0 at Elland Road.

