I’m Positive About Our Chances At Spartak Moscow – Rangers Legend

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson insists he is positive about the Gers' chances of gaining a positive result at Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.



Steven Gerrard's men have been a different animal in Europe this season, navigating the qualifying rounds in the Europa League and now sitting top of their group after three games.











Rangers played out a 0-0 draw at home against Spartak Moscow in their last Europa League game and now head to Russia for matchday four, as they look to maintain their grip on top spot.



Ferguson knows there are challenges involved with playing away in Russia, but he is confident about Rangers' chances of at least earning a point.





The Rangers legend said on PLZ Soccer: " It's always a difficult place to go Russia. The journey is pretty tough.



"I don't know what the weather will be like, but it will be similar to here anyway, so there will be no excuses there.



"I'm positive. Certainly Rangers' form in Europe has been good.



"They went to Villarreal and got a decent point.



"So there's no reason why they can't go to Spartak and get a point."



Spartak Moscow are currently without a coach, though they are expected to appoint Arsenal Tula boss Oleg Kononov.



However, Kononov is unlikely to be in the dugout for Rangers' game against the Russian club.

