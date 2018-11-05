XRegister
05/11/2018 - 13:59 GMT

I’m So Happy House of Cards Is Back – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he is watching the new series of House of Cards and believes football has a political edge too.

House of Cards was recently released by Netflix for its final season, with the political thriller continuing despite the allegations around lead Kevin Spacey, who has not returned for the last outing.




Pochettino has begun to dig into the new House of Cards series and admits its release has delighted him.

And the Tottenham manager believes there is very much a political element to football and insists he has learned from House of Cards.
 


"Yes, it’s a weird season because I’m so happy now because I’ve started the new series of House of Cards", Pochettino told a press conference when asked about the problems he is encountering on a weekly basis.

"I watched three episodes. I learn a lot. It’s similar.


"It represents very well how we are.

"Sometimes football is so political."

Pochettino will be hoping to navigate football's political tides to steer Tottenham into the last 16 of the Champions League, but Spurs will need to up their game.

The north London giants are in Champions League action on Tuesday evening when they entertain Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at Wembley.
 