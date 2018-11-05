It Only Feels He’s Been Out For Long Time – Jurgen Klopp Delighted Liverpool Star Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that it had been a good start for summer arrival Naby Keita until he picked up an injury and is hopeful he can shrug off his time out of action to be involved against Red Star Belgrade.



The 23-year-old arrived on a big money deal from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, delighting Klopp.











He went to notch up eight league appearances for Liverpool before picking up an injury on his Champions League debut against Napoli last month and then on international duty, forcing him to miss the side's next four matches.



However, the German manager insists that the Guinea international took part in his first 100 per cent training session on Sunday and will now be assessed to see whether he can make it onto the pitch in Serbia on Tuesday after travelling with the squad for the Champions League game.





“It was a very good start. He did a proper pre-season from the first day, played fantastic games and made a good start in the league”, Klopp told his club's official website.



“Then he had two [injury] things – in Naples and then with the national team. It was not that long, it only feels it. It was four games.



“Yesterday was the first time in 100 per cent training so we will now have to see what we do with him for tomorrow.



"[The start] could have been a bit better, but only because of the injuries; all the rest was good.”



Tuesday's match will be the English side's chance to get even closer to qualifying for the round of 16 after winning two of their three group matches.

