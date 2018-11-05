Just Think About Cutting 30 Point Gap – Maurizio Sarri On Manchester City Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is unsure if the Blues can keep up with Manchester City, but is keen that the focus must be to get closer to Pep Guardiola’s side this season.



Sarri’s side climbed above Liverpool on goal difference to second place in the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday and are two points behind Manchester City.











Manchester City eased to the title last season and finished with 100 points, 30 more than Chelsea, and Sarri has urged his team to recover the big gap this season.



"I don't know, I don't know”, Sarri said in the post-match press conference when he was asked if his side can keep up with Manchester City.





"At the beginning, we knew very well that there was a gap. There was a gap last season, 30 points.



“So I think that, at the moment, we need only to think… to try to recover the large part of this gap.



"I hope to recover almost all the gap, but I don't know.



“I think it's very difficult to cover 30 points in six months, but we are trying."



Chelsea have made a good start to life under Sarri as the Italian equalled the Premier League record of most games unbeaten for a new manager.



The Blues have dropped points in just three league games and have won all their games in the cup competitions so far this season.