Rangers Director of Football Sees Benefits of Russia Trip For Young Gers

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has stressed the importance of the trip to Russia next week as he believes that it will help the youngsters become accustomed to multiple things.



The club have put special focus on the academy and how it functions, as part of which Billy Kirkwood has been appointed as the Loans Manager, to look at the progress of both first-team and academy players spending time away from the club.











Another aspect is the Games Programme as part of which they have been testing themselves against top European sides.



The latest challenge for the young Rangers players is a trip to Russia to play Spartak Moscow and Allen thinks there are big benefits to it.





Allen thinks it will give the players an idea about different time zones, a chance to taste different food and also make them learn how to recover from a trip after four to five hours of flight with another game scheduled for the weekend.



“They need to understand changing timezones, perhaps eating different food and recovering from a trip where you have a five hour flight and then maybe another game at the weekend", Allen told his club's official website on what the youngsters will learn.



“That tells you a lot about the individual – can they cope with it? Is it new to them and do they need to learn from it?



“There are so many avenues that we will un-tap.



"The Academy world is about that learning environment – they have got to understand it and get used to it.”

