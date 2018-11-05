XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2018 - 23:06 GMT

Rangers Director of Football Sees Benefits of Russia Trip For Young Gers

 




Rangers director of football Mark Allen has stressed the importance of the trip to Russia next week as he believes that it will help the youngsters become accustomed to multiple things.

The club have put special focus on the academy and how it functions, as part of which Billy Kirkwood has been appointed as the Loans Manager, to look at the progress of both first-team and academy players spending time away from the club.




Another aspect is the Games Programme as part of which they have been testing themselves against top European sides.

The latest challenge for the young Rangers players is a trip to Russia to play Spartak Moscow and Allen thinks there are big benefits to it.
 


Allen thinks it will give the players an idea about different time zones, a chance to taste different food and also make them learn how to recover from a trip after four to five hours of flight with another game scheduled for the weekend.

“They need to understand changing timezones, perhaps eating different food and recovering from a trip where you have a five hour flight and then maybe another game at the weekend", Allen told his club's official website on what the youngsters will learn.


“That tells you a lot about the individual – can they cope with it? Is it new to them and do they need to learn from it?

“There are so many avenues that we will un-tap.

"The Academy world is about that learning environment – they have got to understand it and get used to it.”
 