Rangers Set To Benefit From Spartak Moscow New Coach Start Delay

Spartak Moscow are set to still be under caretaker management when they play Rangers in the Europa League this week, it has been claimed.



The Russian side have been on the hunt for a new coach since parting ways with Massimo Carrera, with Raul Riancho temporarily taking the reins in Moscow.











Spartak Moscow will appoint Oleg Kononov as their new coach, according to Russian daily Sport Express, however he will not start work officially until 12th November.



With Rangers set to take on Spartak Moscow in Russia in the Europa League on Thursday, that means the Gers will not take on a side under new management.





Kononov is currently in charge of another Russian club in the shape of Arsenal Tula, who he took charge of earlier this year.



Not starting work until 12th November also means that Kononov will miss being in charge for Spartak Moscow's trip to FK Ufa next weekend.



Rangers played out a 0-0 draw at Ibrox against Spartak Moscow in their last Europa League group game and boss Steven Gerrard will be keen for his men to take advantage of Kononov not yet being in place.

