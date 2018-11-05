Samu Saiz Starts As Leeds U23s Name Team Packed With First Team Stars vs Crewe

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has continued with his policy of playing first team players for the Under-23s to keep them match sharp with a strong team named to take on Crewe Alexandra.



The Whites were in action on Sunday against Wigan Athletic, with a 2-1 win putting the side top of the Championship table.











Bielsa has moved to make sure those who did not feature at Wigan get an opportunity with the Under-23s at Crewe and youth boss Carlos Corberan has a strong team at his disposal.



Jamal Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, lines up between the sticks for Leeds, while young Conor Shaughnessy is also given a start.





Midfielder Lewis Baker, also on loan from Chelsea, also starts, while Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison is named in the team.



Samu Saiz starts against Crewe, while striker Tyler Roberts will be looking to get amongst the goals and impress against the Alex.



Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Crewe Alexandra



Blackman, Gotts, Oduor, McCalmont, Davis, Shaughnessy, Stevens, Baker, Roberts, Saiz, Harrison



Substitutes: Miazek, Dalby, Clarke, Shackleton, Diaz

