There’s Something In His Contract On Playing Time – Former Leeds Star On 26-Year-Old

Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes there may be something in Ezgjan Alioski's contract at Elland Road about the amount of game time he receives.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has regularly picked Alioski as part of his starting eleven and the winger has only not completed the 90 minutes in two of Leeds' 16 Championship games this term.











Whelan has been critical of Alioski's consistency and is unsure why he appears to be an automatic starter under Bielsa and immune from substitution.



And the former Leeds star believes there could well be something in the winger's contract which specifies the amount of time he needs to play.





"Alioski never seems to get rested", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He could have the worst game in the world; he could be terrible for a month – he'll still get chosen.



"I think it's in his contract.



"Seriously. I think there is something that says he must play. There is something there, I don't know."



Alioski scored 17 goals in Swiss football the season before he completed a move to Leeds, but the 26-year-old has only hit the back of the net ten times for the Yorkshire giants in 62 appearances.



He is under contract until 2021 with Leeds.

