06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/11/2018 - 15:04 GMT

This Is Reality – Mauricio Pochettino Realistic On Champions League Last 16 Chances

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that though his team's chances of going through to the next round of the Champions League are "small" it will not affect their preparation for Tuesday's match against PSV Eindhoven.

The Lilywhites find themselves in a very difficult situation in Group B, having lost two of their three matches and drawn the other one.




As a result the London-based team find themselves five points adrift of second-placed Inter and eight points behind leaders Barcelona, with three matches to play.

The situation looks tough, with the Argentine manager insisting that Spurs' chances of qualifying are small. And the circumstances are made tougher by the injury situation at the club.
 


But that will not deter Pochettino and his side from giving their best and the boss thinks the Wembley pitch is improving all the time.

"I don’t have too many players to select or not select. We’ve only 18 or 19", Pochettino said at a press conference, ahead of the game.


"It’s the reality that it’s a small possibility to get to the next stage, but it doesn’t affect us.

"I think they are working hard on the pitch.

"I’ve seen photos and it looks better.

"Both sides will have to play on it.

"It’s so important to win tomorrow and be alive to try to get to the next stage."

PSV Eindhoven are the team placed at the bottom of the group with the same number of points, but have an inferior goal difference.
 