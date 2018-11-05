We Need To Close Out Games In Champions League, Tottenham Star Stresses

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies has stressed the need for his team to close out games in the Champions League, urging his team-mates to take confidence with how they played against Real Madrid last term.



The team from London find themselves in a precarious situation having lost two of the three games played in their group, and drawn the other one.











As a result they have fallen behind in the race to reach the round of 16, though Davies insists that they are not losing hope.



In all the three matches the Lilywhites have conceded late goals- in the 92nd minute against Inter, the 90th minute against Barcelona and the 87th minute against PSV Eindhoven, an issue that worries the 25-year-old.





The Welshman also took time to insist that in order to gather some much needed confidence, Spurs can look back at the games against Real Madrid in the group stage last season.



"It hasn’t exactly started the way we wanted we know that", Davies said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's PSV Eindhoven meeting.



"In those situations in games we wanted to close them out, but it’s something we want to learn from.



"We can look back at those games [against Real Madrid] and take confidence from them for nights like this."



Their opponents on Tuesday are the only other side that are yet to win a game in Group B.

