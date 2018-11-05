We’re In Middle of Exciting Journey, Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says the north London side are in the middle of an exciting journey, amid continued speculation about his future at the club.



Under Pochettino, Tottenham have finished in the top four for three successive seasons, but are yet to win any silverware.











There is progress being made behind the scenes and not just on the pitch as Spurs will move to a new stadium next year. But amid the progress, Pochettino has continued to be linked with other clubs, the latest being Real Madrid.



"I think the period today at the club, at Tottenham, is so exciting", Pochettino was quoted as saying by ITV.





"When you assess Tottenham, they are in the middle of the journey, in the middle to arrive in the harbour.



"I think we're strong enough to sort out all the problems and arrive, and in the end to achieve what the club and fans deserve.



“In the end all we want to achieve one day is to win trophies."



Tottenham’s best start to a Premier League season was halted by Manchester City on matchday ten, but Pochettino’s side have bounced back to win their last two games in all competitions.



Spurs’ 3-2 win over Wolves took them back into the top four as Arsenal dropped points at home against Liverpool on Saturday.



The north London outfit will take on PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday and will look to get their European campaign back on track having picked up just one point from three games so far.