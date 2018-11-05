XRegister
06 October 2016

05/11/2018 - 15:45 GMT

West Brom Will Target Him – Former Leeds United Star Concerned

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that West Brom will target Stuart Dallas when the Whites meet the Baggies at the Hawthorns next weekend.

Injury issues have forced Marcelo Bielsa's hand in recent weeks and the Leeds boss has deployed natural winger Dallas in a full-back role.




Bielsa has backed the Northern Ireland international amid worries about his defensive ability and he could well be handed a start against West Brom.

Whelan is full of praise for a number of aspects of Dallas' game, but he is sure that defensively the winger is suspect and West Brom will be well aware of the fact.
 


"As much as I love Stuart Dallas, his energy, his enthusiasm, the quality he brings going forward and his work ethic, I just think defensively sometimes he will get found out", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"That is probably an area that they [West Brom] will be targeting."


Leeds did strengthen their defence against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Sunday when they welcomed back left-back Barry Douglas into the team.

And Douglas played his part as the Whites recorded a 2-1 win and moved to the top of the Championship standings.
 