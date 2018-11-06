XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/11/2018 - 16:41 GMT

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge Play – Liverpool Team vs Red Star Belgrade Confirmed

 




Fixture: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Red Star Belgrade in an away Champions League group stage clash this evening.

The Reds have won two and lost one of their three group stage games so far and will take a big step towards the last 16 if they can bring all three points back from their trip to Serbia.




Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson are unavailable, while Xherdan Shaqiri has not travelled with the squad.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while in defence he opts for a centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. Adam Lallana slots into midfield, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are joined by Daniel Sturridge up top.

If Klopp needs to make changes then he can look towards his bench, where options available include Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita.

 


Liverpool Team vs Red Star Belgrade

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Sturridge

Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Moreno, Origi
 