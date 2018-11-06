XRegister
06 October 2016

06/11/2018 - 11:30 GMT

Best Is Definitely To Come, Sunderland Star Says

 




Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman believes that his team are only getting started in League One and the best is yet to come from them.

The 2-0 win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday was the League One side's sixth win in a row for the first time since 2004/05.




The win puts Jack Ross's side within touching distance of the top spot in League One, just three points behind Portsmouth, who have played one more game.

They are contenders for automatic promotion, though the 24-year-old midfielder believes that there is more to come from his team and their current form is just the beginning.
 


“I wasn’t aware that we’d won so many games on the trot in over a decade”, Honeyman was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“I feel proud to be part of the team that I am immensely proud to be captain.


“But it really does feel as though we’re only just getting started – the best is definitely yet to come."

The key to success for Sunderland, according to Honeyman, has been the team's strong mindset and their ability to go from strength to strength.

”We’re doing well because we are coming into games with a strong mindset.

"We always seem to go from strength to strength in games – as shown by the fact we seem to really come good in second halves."

Sunderland's next game will be against League Two side Port Vale in the FA Cup next Sunday.
 