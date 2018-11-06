Celtic Really Benefiting From Brendan Rodgers’ Speculation Stopping – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker John Hartson believes the Bhoys are doing much better than they did at the start of the season because the speculation surrounding Brendan Rodgers’ future has stopped.



Rodgers was linked with the Arsenal job in April after Arsene Wenger announced he was leaving his post at the end of the season, while earlier this term he was mooted as a contender for the post at Aston Villa.











Celtic had a tough start to their Scottish Premiership campaign as they lost twice and drew once in their opening six games – and Rodgers made clear he was unhappy with the lack of transfer business in the summer.



But the reigning Premiership champions have bounced back to win five league games in a row and are just a point behind table-toppers Hearts.





Hartson feels the Hoops have the quality and it was only a matter of time before they clicked together as a unit.



“We are just into a quarter of the season and I always felt that when Celtic clicked into gear, as they have been doing, then this group of players would show how good they still were”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“It also helps that Brendan Rodgers is not being linked with every single manager’s job on the face of the planet.



“That talk has settled down, thankfully, and I’ve stopped reading and listening to absolute nonsense about Celtic being in a crisis – they never were – and the manager was never on the verge of leaving.”



Celtic’s inconsistent form meant it was their worst start to a season in 20 years, but Rodgers made it clear in September that he wanted to continue with the Hoops.



Rodgers’ side could move above Hearts if they win their game in hand.