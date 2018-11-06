XRegister
06 October 2016

06/11/2018 - 15:13 GMT

Derby Boss Frank Lampard Delighted With Preparation Time For Aston Villa Clash




Derby County manager Frank Lampard has revealed how he plans to use the week-long break, his first at the club since the opening week of the Championship campaign, to prepare for the clash against Aston Villa.

Lampard’s side were involved in the EFL Cup before they were dumped out by Chelsea in the round of 16 and the run added an extra couple of games to their midweek fixture list.




The Rams are on a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship that has seen them climb up to fifth in the league table and they are two points behind Leeds, who lead the rest of the teams.

The week-long break comes after eight midweek fixtures for Derby and Lampard explained that it gives the squad the opportunity to get more rest and for him to work with players that are not playing regularly.
 


Lampard told RamsTV: “I love playing games but the strain it can have on the squad is a lot.

“We do have a big enough squad to use at different times so the idea ‘we need to work in training’ is good and we must remain focused.


“We must treat the games with the right attitude and hopefully get results.

“We do work with video every couple of days because there are games and it helps rest legs and battle fatigue.

“There are things you can do light which is what we did against Chelsea and most games.

“It’s nice to work hard with the players, some that aren’t playing, and it makes it easier sometimes when you have a whole week to work with.

“I welcome that but I also love games. We do like it when it does come thick and fast too.”

Derby’s next fixture is against Aston Villa at home on Saturday and if results go their way, Lampard’s side could be league leaders by the end of the matchday.

 