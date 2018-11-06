Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs PSV Eindhoven Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs PSV Eindhoven

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to roll out the red carpet for PSV Eindhoven at Wembley this evening in a do-or-die Champions League group stage game.



Mauricio Pochettino's men have struggled in European competition this season, picking up just one point from their opening three group games and sitting five points behind Inter and eight off Barcelona.











Spurs badly need to to take all three points this evening, but are without the injured Mousa Dembele, while Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose remain sidelined; Hugo Lloris is suspended.



In goal, Pochettino picks Paulo Gazzaniga, while Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez link up as centre-backs. Harry Winks is in midfield with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane up top.



If the Tottenham manager needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs PSV Eindhoven



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

