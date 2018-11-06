Even Marcelo Bielsa Was Here – Crewe Boss Takes Extra Satisfaction From U23 Win Over Leeds

Follow @insidefutbol





Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has hailed the club's Under-23s for seeing off a Leeds United side packed full of first team stars on Monday.



The Alex eased to a 3-1 win over Leeds Under-23s at Reaseheath, grabbing the win as senior team Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa watched on.











Leeds named first team squad members Jamal Blackman, Conor Shaughnessy, Lewis Baker, Tyler Roberts, Samu Saiz and Jack Harrison in their starting eleven.



Roberts, Saiz and Harrison have featured regularly under Bielsa this season as Leeds have surged to the top of the Championship table.





But they were second best against a Crewe team who won comfortably and for Artell the victory was sweet.



"Firstly, it was a proper game", Artell told his club's official site.



"They played a lot of their pros and their manager was here, so Leeds were competitive as well.



"It was a worthwhile exercise and probably for the first time this season, it was a really competitive game.



"Both teams gave it a really good go."



Artell handed senior team players Eddie Nolan, Alex Nicholls and Michael Raynes game time, ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash at Gresty Road against Carlisle United.



Leeds meanwhile are in action against West Brom next weekend.

