XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/11/2018 - 16:29 GMT

Even Marcelo Bielsa Was Here – Crewe Boss Takes Extra Satisfaction From U23 Win Over Leeds

 




Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has hailed the club's Under-23s for seeing off a Leeds United side packed full of first team stars on Monday.

The Alex eased to a 3-1 win over Leeds Under-23s at Reaseheath, grabbing the win as senior team Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa watched on.




Leeds named first team squad members Jamal Blackman, Conor Shaughnessy, Lewis Baker, Tyler Roberts, Samu Saiz and Jack Harrison in their starting eleven.

Roberts, Saiz and Harrison have featured regularly under Bielsa this season as Leeds have surged to the top of the Championship table.
 


But they were second best against a Crewe team who won comfortably and for Artell the victory was sweet.

"Firstly, it was a proper game", Artell told his club's official site.


"They played a lot of their pros and their manager was here, so Leeds were competitive as well.

"It was a worthwhile exercise and probably for the first time this season, it was a really competitive game.

"Both teams gave it a really good go."

Artell handed senior team players Eddie Nolan, Alex Nicholls and Michael Raynes game time, ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash at Gresty Road against Carlisle United.

Leeds meanwhile are in action against West Brom next weekend.
 