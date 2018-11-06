XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/11/2018 - 12:52 GMT

Every Day We Talk About The Games – West Ham Star Focused On Huddersfield




West Ham United defender Fabian Balbuena has insisted that the team are focused ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Hammers have not won back to back league games since January 2017 and will look to bring some consistency to their game as they aim to make a move up the table.




Manuel Pellegrini’s side picked up only their third win of their Premier League campaign when they beat Burnley 4-2 at home on Saturday.

West Ham’s upcoming opponents Huddersfield secured their first win of the season when they beat Fulham at home on Monday and it could be a tricky match for the Hammers.
 


But Balbuena has revealed that West Ham are already focused on taking on Huddersfield and have been talking about how to do it.

“We work every day and talk about the games and our training and we try to do our jobs well in every game.


“Sometimes we lose, but we will always try to do our best to win.

“We must keep going, keep working and think now about the next game”, Balbuena told West Ham United’s official website.

The Hammers did the double over David Wagner’s side last season, which included a 4-1 win away from home, and the travelling fans will hope for a similar outcome this time as well.

 