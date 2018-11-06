Give Him Big Credit – Mauricio Pochettino Salutes Member of Backroom Staff

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that goalkeeping coach Tony Jimenez needs to be given credit for helping the players improve and grow.



The 48-year-old is currently part of Pochettino's backroom staff working, with number one Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and third choice Paulo Gazzaniga.











And as the Argentine manager considers whether to test his third choice goalkeeper in a crucial match in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven tonight at Wembley, he insists that he has no doubts about Gazzaniga and his ability to take up the role between the sticks with part of the credit for his growth going to the goalkeeping coach Jimenez.



“After one-and-a-half years with us, I think Paulo’s progression is fantastic”, Pochettino said about Gazzaniga at a press conference.





“We were right when we signed him because we believed in him and we knew him from Southampton. I think he is still young for a 'keeper but he has the potential to get to the top.



“Credit always goes to the player but he also has to give a big credit to Tony Jimenez, our goalkeeping coach, who is helping all the goalkeepers here to improve and grow.”



The young Argentine goalkeeper caught the eye on his debut for Tottenham, when he played his part in a win over Crystal Palace.



An opportunity could now arrive for the 26-year-old with skipper Lloris being out due to suspension.

