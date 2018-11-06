XRegister
06/11/2018 - 14:04 GMT

He Is An Animal – Rangers Star Weighs In On Former Ger

 




Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has termed former Ger Bruno Alves an animal after picking the defender in his best team, made up of players he has played with, alongside club captain James Tavernier.

Candeias, who scored and got sent off in the dying embers of the game against St Mirren on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, was the latest to pick a best starting eleven of players he has played with for Rangers TV.




The Portuguese referred to former Rangers team-mate and fellow countryman Alves as an animal and admitted that the defender would be the captain of his ‘Top Team’.

“Bruno Alves is my captain”, Candeias told Rangers TV.
 


“He is the animal in defence and a great friend, of course.”

Candeias also named Rangers captain Tavernier at right-back in his team and added that the full-back is a fantastic player with great physical attributes as well.


“In right-back is Tav [Tavernier], because he is a great player”, Candeias added.

“Physically he is impressive and a fantastic player.”

Candeias has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term while scoring twice and registering four assists as well during that period.

Tavernier was named club captain by Steven Gerrard in the summer, while Alves now plies his trade in Italy with Parma.
 