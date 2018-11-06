I’m Glad He’s Doing Well At Sunderland, No Regrets – Peterborough Supremo On Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that he is happy with Jack Baldwin doing well at Sunderland and says that he has no regrets over letting the defender join the Black Cats in the summer.



Baldwin, who joined the Posh from Hartlepool United as a 20-year-old in 2014, made the switch to Wearside in the summer when he joined Sunderland.











The defender has quickly established himself as an integral member of Jack Ross’ squad after making 16 appearances across all competitions, while also helping Sunderland to second in the League One table, with a game in hand over leaders Portsmouth.



Sunderland have conceded the least amount of goals in England’s third-tier so far this season and the addition of Baldwin has proved to be invaluable for the Black Cats in their pursuit of promotion.





Despite directly contributing to strengthening their rivals after allowing Baldwin to join Sunderland, Peterborough chairman MacAnthony claims that he has no regrets over letting the player go as it was purely down to the manager.



MacAnthony also revealed that he is happy for Baldwin and his family since the defender is a wonderful human being and top class professional.



“I’m glad to see JB showing the talent we paid £500k for when he was 20 and happy for him/his family as he is a top class human being”, MacAnthony said on Twitter when asked about the deal.



“Managers make those those decisions and we had to back the Gaffer as is football.



"So no point in having any regrets in this game or you'd go mad.”



Peterborough are still in the race for promotion and are only behind Sunderland and Portsmouth in the League One table by two and five points, respectively.

